Inpro Corporation

Muskego | Founded: 1979

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 705

Inpro manufactures architectural products for commercial buildings, including door and wall protection, washrooms, expansion joint systems, privacy, elevator interiors, architectural signage and commercial window treatments.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Marc Holland, CEO and president: “As we navigated the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, we continued to support our sales and marketing efforts for future growth. Rather than pulling back, we pushed forward. Our employees found creative ways to engage with clients, which increased our market share. As our markets improved, we maintained our growth trajectory and added 150 employees, further fueling our expansion. The strategies that served us well as a smaller company have continued to work as our product lines and market share have grown.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We’ve always prided ourselves on maintaining close relationships with our supply chain partners and over the past several years, we’ve doubled down on that strategy. Our success is their success and vice versa. Additionally, we’ve continued to focus on our culture, which attracts more great people to our team. Whatever challenges come our way, our team of difference makers figures it out, and we move forward together.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“More affordable housing options are needed. It is becoming increasingly difficult for younger people to get started in life. We live in a wonderful area with fantastic schools, but we need more affordable housing options.”