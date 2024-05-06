Innovations: Maglio Companies’ patented watermelon pouch aims to improve the grocery store experience

Maglio Companies
Glendale
Innovation:
ReadyRipe ¼ sliced watermelon pouch
Founders:
Sam, Frank and Jack Maglio (Giacomo Maglio originally started the company in Chicago)
Founded:
1902
maglioproduce.com
During a 2014 trip to southern Florida, Sam Maglio Jr., president and chief executive officer of Glendale-based Maglio Companies, had a sudden hankering for a slice of watermelon. So, he stopped at a nearby grocery store in the hopes of appeasing his craving. Instead, he was met with a sticky, sloppy mess.
As Maglio examined the quarter slices of watermelon for sale, he quickly identified a problem that he and his team could potentially address.
“I sent a picture of the wet, over-wrapped quarter slice of watermelon to my team back in Milwaukee and said, ‘I think we can solve this,’” said Maglio.
Maglio Companies, a fifth-generation family-owned importer and distributor of fresh produce, has been solving packaging problems since its inception in 1902. The company’s success began with its tomato distribution service, which provides customers with the freshest and most consistently packed tomatoes on the market. Maglio Companies has developed several proprietary food handling and packaging processes since its founding, so Maglio knew his team could find a better way to sell watermelons.
The outdated method of protecting and displaying a quarter slice of watermelon involves the use of plastic cling wrap. This method speeds up the decay process of the fruit, while also trapping spoiled organisms next to the melon. Plastic cling wrap makes it easier for liquid to “migrate out” of the watermelon’s flesh, Maglio explained.
That liquid then pools at the imperfect seal at the bottom of the displayed melon slice, providing a breeding ground for all sorts of microbiological activity and eventually leaking out of the wrap onto the grocer’s shelf or the consumer’s refrigerator.
“The form of the wrap demands that the consumer pick up the melon from the underside where it is often wet and sticky,” said Maglio.
So, his team began the design process for a new type of packaging that would not only address the issue of leakage, but also extend the shelf life of the produce while making it easier to handle.
Maglio Companies had the basic idea and design for its patented “ReadyRipe ¼ sliced watermelon pouch” in just a few days. However, the company spent months investigating different types of materials that could be used to construct the bag. The team knew the pouch needed to retain moisture while allowing oxygen to pass through a plastic film.
The pouch had to be strong enough to hold the weight of the melon when picked up by a handle, while also supporting a zipper welded into the upper end of the pouch. It also needed to be heat-sealed above the zipper for food safety purposes.
“The technology is somewhat simple: don’t touch the flesh of the watermelon or liquid will leach out,” said Maglio. “That starting design principle is the basis for the bag construction. The dual-lane zipper at the top of it makes it easy for employees to close and seal the bag using a gloved hand. The proper selection of materials to laminate into the final bag film was key to establishing the oxygen/carbon dioxide balance within the package.”
The next issue Maglio Companies needed to tackle was finding a manufacturer that would modify its machinery to make a bag large enough for a watermelon to fit into it. Most of the manufacturers the company approached made gusseted pouches for 12 ounces of granola, not 4 pounds of watermelon, Maglio explained.
Once the bag was formed, the company needed to test it for the right oxygen transmission rate. The watermelon slice takes in oxygen and gives off carbon dioxide. If the bag had no oxygen transmission, the watermelon inside could become a food-safety hazard.
[caption id="attachment_589691" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
Maglio Companies’ headquarters in Glendale. [/caption]
“With the right balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide, we could essentially put the watermelon to sleep,” said Maglio.
Finally, the Maglio Companies team needed to consider the graphic design elements of the pouch. Creating a pouch that draws attention from consumers was key. The company decided to use bright blue – a color rarely seen in a produce department – near the top of the bag to garner attention. There is also a clear viewing section where customers can see for themselves the freshness of the watermelon.
“In addition to extending the freshness and quality of watermelons, the ReadyRipe pouch offers numerous advantages to both consumers and retailers,” said Richard Butera, director of business development at Maglio Companies. “These responsibly designed pouches minimize waste by prolonging the shelf life of watermelons, thereby reducing spoilage and decreasing shrink for retailers without the use of any added gasses, chemicals or preservatives. The user-friendly packaging streamlines handling and display, simplifying the process for retailers and enhancing the overall shopping experience for consumers.”
In March, Maglio Companies announced it had successfully protected its patent for the ReadyRipe 1/4 watermelon pouch.
The original idea for the pouch was submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2014 with the final patent being granted in late 2017. It can take months before a company hears anything back from the patent office, which will often challenge a company’s ideas and compare it to previously patented inventions. Maglio credits his company’s attorney, Sarah Wong, with helping the organization successfully navigate the patenting process.
“If you are providing a product to the consumer at any level of commerce, it is important to maintain the integrity and trust of that consumer by guaranteeing the quality of an original product without name confusion or product copycatting,” said Maglio.
The ReadyRipe pouch debuted at Whole Foods in the Northeast and was followed by big-box retailers throughout the country. Locally, the pouch can be found at Meijer stores.
“Maglio is the most creative and innovative produce company in the business, with multiple patents and trademarks to its credit,” said Maglio. “It is always a group effort and involves thoughts and input from all levels of the organization to execute the research and development of new product lines.”