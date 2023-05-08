Ingeteam confirms addition of EV charger manufacturing lines at Milwaukee facility

After announcing plans to return a production line to its Milwaukee manufacturing facility and create a new EV charging station line last fall, Spanish company Ingeteam has confirmed both lines will begin production by the second half of this year.

Ingeteam will increase its production capacity of DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) and L2 EV chargers for the U.S. market in an effort to accelerate the buildout of the United States’ EV charging network. The new Ingeteam production lines in Milwaukee will be capable of producing more than 13,000 units per year.

Ingeteam opened its $15 million Milwaukee facility, located in the Menomonee Valley at 3550 W. Canal St., in 2010. Generators and converters for wind turbines and solar power inverters are manufactured there.

Company officials said last fall the addition of these two manufacturing lines could double Ingeteam’s Milwaukee workforce of about 150 people. That number has since been changed to 100.

“We will bring the technology from our R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in Spain, and the experience of more than 35,000 EV charger connectors already deployed globally” said Jesus Rodriguez, executive vice president of Ingeteam EV chargers USA. “This significant investment, in addition to the more than $20 million already invested in our cutting-edge manufacturing plant since 2010, will add up to 100 new well-paying jobs to the region and to our production facility in Milwaukee over the next five years.”

Since opening in 2010, over 3,000 of Ingeteam’s Indar brand wind turbine generators have been manufactured and the company has supplied 2.5 GW of solar and energy storage inverters for the U.S. market.

Over the past decade, the company’s service division has also been providing operations and maintenance support to different business units across the U.S. and collaborating with wind and solar customers offering a wide variety of services.

“For over a decade, Ingeteam has been a key economic driver for Milwaukee and the surrounding area, creating jobs and helping revitalize the Menomonee River Valley area,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “As we work to implement Wisconsin’s Clean Energy Plan and build a strong, clean energy economy for our state, we’re thrilled to see Ingeteam expanding their footprint in Milwaukee and looking forward to partnering with them on our clean energy goals in the coming years.”