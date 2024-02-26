In the Neighborhood: Thrive Architects

By
-

259 South St., Waukesha Neighborhood: Downtown Waukesha Founded: 2015 Owner: Jeremy Bartlett Service: Architectural design How long have you been in downtown Waukesha? Jeremy Bartlett, principal owner: “I was at a commercial architecture firm for about 16 years before I started the business. When I started, I was a sole practitioner, and when I hired

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display