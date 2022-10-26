In the neighborhood: B&M Accounting and Tax Service Inc.

Address: 13745 W. Capitol Drive, Suite C, Brookfield

Neighborhood: Capitol Drive Garden Acres

Founded: April 2022

Owners: Bezawit Deneke, CPA, CTC, and Mahader Weldemichael, CPA, CTC

Service: Tax planning and accounting

How did the business get its start?

Deneke and Weldemichael, co-owners and sisters: “We have been working in the field of accounting and tax for the past 15 years and have provided expert services to individuals as well as corporations, both small and large. Throughout our careers, we have been dedicated to growing our expertise in the field, and in 2022, we both obtained a Certified Tax Coach certificate, making us one of a handful in Wisconsin. We realized joining hands and opening a small business is the most effective way to reach our clients directly and help them excel in their business and personal finances.”

What drew you to Brookfield and this location specifically?

“We were really attracted to the diversity of Brookfield that a lot of people may not see; we loved the fact that a thriving network of business owners and professionals and families were here from our Ethiopian community and from other places around the globe. The city of Brookfield drew us because it’s a major hub of retail, industrial, and businesses. We chose our location on West Capitol Drive because people can access us easily no matter what part of town they are coming from.”

Who are your clients?

“Our clients are new entrepreneurs, small-to-medium sized business owners, and high net worth individuals and households who want to work with a boutique firm for the long term. We are experienced women who understand their needs when it comes to starting up, handling their growth, and building their wealth. When small businesses succeed, it creates a positive ripple effect that helps all of us.”

What services do you offer?

“We pride ourselves on being different. As CTCs, we specialize on saving clients from paying thousands of dollars in unnecessary taxes every year through tax planning, tax preparation and tax resolution. In addition, we are Certified Public Accountants who provide a comprehensive package of everything from business consulting and accounting and payroll to investment and gift planning.”

What market trends are you seeing?

“We are seeing a great revival and are excited about the energy. As businesses in Milwaukee, Brookfield and beyond are thriving post COVID-19, the market trend we are seeing is a comeback to expanding their businesses, individual retirement and real estate. We see tremendous growth because of our unique approach, which is proactive instead of the traditional reactive way.”

How has the company grown since it was founded?

“In just the past six months, we’ve established relationships with individuals and entrepreneurs who trust us, value our integrity and appreciate our passion for what we do. As we try to penetrate the market in every possible way, we feel blessed to have had wonderful opportunities so far to network with leaders in wealth management, banking and business.”