In the neighborhood: 2-Story Creative

2-Story Creative 641 W. National Ave., Milwaukee Neighborhood: Walker’s Point in Milwaukee Founded: 1994 Owner: Ellen Homb Employees: 9 Service: Marketing, advertising, content creation, web design, and more.

What’s the history of 2-Story and this office location?

Ellen Homb, owner: “In 1994, I opened 2-Story, an award-winning marketing and communications firm. A commitment to the revitalization of the neighborhood drove the decision to purchase a ‘2-story’ building, rehab it completely and relocate the business there in 2007.”

How has the neighborhood changed since you’ve been there?

“Our office has been in the Walker’s Point neighborhood since 1999. We moved here because of its history and diversity, and we stay here because of the deep sense of community that’s here.

“We’re committed to growing not only our Walker’s Point neighborhood, but all the neighborhoods in our city. We have seen many changes since 1999, and we know we will continue to see the neighborhood grow and evolve.”

Who are your clients?

“We have a wide variety of clients, ranging from individual business owners and small nonprofits to large corporations and high-profile entities.

“We’ve developed partnerships and campaigns for several health initiatives through the Milwaukee Behavioral Health Department as well as the Cudahy and Kenosha Health Departments. We work hard every day with our transportation accounts such as The Hop and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and we are also proud to work with area attractions such as the Milwaukee County Zoo and Milwaukee County Parks.”

What’s it like to work at 2-Story?

“2-Story is a fun, collaborative work environment. When you sign on to be part of our team, you immediately become part of our family. We’re a small but nimble staff, so everyone gets to know each other very well, and we’re all utility players with varying areas of expertise that support and complement one another. We love our community and our clients and find the work that we do very rewarding.”