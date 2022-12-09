In-Kind Supporter: Tarantino & Company

2022 Nonprofit Excellence Awards

By
-
Jim Tarantino
Jim Tarantino Credit: Jake Hill

Partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, Jim Tarantino, founder of real estate development firm Tarantino & Company, will be a key player in building affordable housing community Domenica Park, Habitat’s biggest project to date. Tarantino’s firm owns and operates Capri Communities, which oversees 14 assisted living facilities in the metro Milwaukee area. Tarantino

