In-Kind Supporter: Tarantino & Company

Partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, Jim Tarantino, founder of real estate development firm Tarantino & Company, will be a key player in building affordable housing community Domenica Park, Habitat’s biggest project to date.

Tarantino’s firm owns and operates Capri Communities, which oversees 14 assisted living facilities in the metro Milwaukee area. Tarantino and the Capri Communities staff have donated many hours of in-kind support to the 20-unit subdivision, located in Waukesha’s Broadway Heights neighborhood. Besides contractor and real estate assistance and staff help, Capri Communities will also complete tasks for the building site before development begins.

“They’ve provided incalculable in-kind services in the form of staff time and expertise, contractor support, real estate support, and will conduct all of the site pre-development work,” said Brett Peloquin, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County. “Uniquely, Jim has also provided Habitat with an interim project manager for a period of 24 weeks to help evaluate, improve and build the capacity of our construction department.”

“We all have value to provide when we start looking at how we help others. You find true joy when you help other people and assist them in their lives.”

– Jim Tarantino, Tarantino & Company