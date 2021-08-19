Illinois developer planning large industrial building in Somers

An Illinois-based developer is planning to build a nearly 750,000-square-foot industrial building in the village of Somers in Kenosha County.
The facility would be constructed on roughly 50 acres of farmland on 120th Avenue, east of I-94 and north of Highway 142, according to plans filed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The project would include the industrial building along with surface parking and truck dock areas.
Becknell Industrial
, of La Grange, Illinois, is the project developer. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The developer is seeking a wetland exemption on the development site, which would allow the project to move forward.
Becknell lists five other industrial properties in Wisconsin in its portfolio, all but one of which are in the southeastern Wisconsin region. They include facilities in Appleton, Butler, Franklin, Pewaukee and Sheboygan.