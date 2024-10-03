Illinois company buys Harbor Heights manufactured home community in Waterford

An Illinois-based manufactured home builder has purchased the 40-acre Harbor Heights manufactured home community in Waterford, according to state records. An affiliate of Northbrook, Illinois-based Ravinia Communities bought the property at 599 Oak Lodge Road for $3.5 million. The seller was a Brookfield-based private investor. About two-thirds of the Harbor Heights property has been developed

An Illinois-based manufactured home builder has purchased the 40-acre Harbor Heights manufactured home community in Waterford, according to state records. An affiliate of Northbrook, Illinois-basedbought the property at 599 Oak Lodge Road for $3.5 million. The seller was a Brookfield-based private investor. About two-thirds of the Harbor Heights property has been developed with about 150 manufactured homes with the other third of the site is undeveloped. Ravinia Communities owns and operates more than 5,000 manufactured housing units nationally, the company's website says, and specializes in value-added, turn-around projects. The company did not respond to request for comment.