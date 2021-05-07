Illinois-based customer engagement agency opens Milwaukee office

Inte Q, an Oakbrook, Illinois-based customer engagement agency, announced recently that it has opened an office in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.

Four senior leaders of Inte Q’s Milwaukee team: Jeremy Griffith, Adam Nenning, Nick Ratelis, and Jessica Stemper, are former members of Kohl’s brand marketing and analytics team.

“Having worked on the client side, I know the importance of turning insights into action plans to make a measurable difference. At Inte Q, we go beyond just analyzing data – we use customer data to create innovative strategies and actions that can quickly be utilized to create powerful personalization and engagement opportunities grow revenue,” said Nenning, executive vice president of analytics and activation at Inte Q.

Inte Q said it employs several other former Kohl’s marketing leaders with backgrounds in CRM strategy, including some of the original team that launched the Kohl’s Rewards program.

“At Kohl’s we continually drove innovation, personalization, and customer centric marketing journeys with data at the core of all our efforts,” said Chris Duncan, president of Inte Q and a former Kohl’s marketing executive. “At Inte Q we are bringing that expertise to clients throughout the country with our presence in both Chicagoland and now Milwaukee.”

The professional expertise from the former Kohl’s team helped land the business of Claire’s