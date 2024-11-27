Illinois-based company acquires Fein Brothers

Bolingbrook, Illinois-based foodservice equipment and supplies distributorannounced Tuesday that it has acquired Milwaukee-based foodservice dealer. Fein Brothers provides foodservice equipment and supplies to restaurants, bars, and institutions in the Milwaukee area. Established in 1929 by Sam Fein and his brother, and now located at 2023 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee, Fein Brothers stocks more than 60,000 foodservice items and also offers a layout and design service. The business has 25 employees. “This strategic acquisition will not only enhance Zepole’s position in the Midwest as a market leader in the foodservice industry, but also preserves and continues the Fein Brothers legacy,” Zepole Supply Co. said in a news release. "We are thrilled to welcome Fein Brothers into the Zepole family," said, owner and president of Zepole Supply. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to expand our offerings in the Midwest, and to continue to provide top-level service from a family-owned, people first organization. I could not have seen a better outcome than with Todd and Ben, who I have the highest respect for.” Fein Brothers will continue to operate under its own brand within the Zepole organization. The leadership team at Fein Brothers will remain in place, including president. "We believe that joining forces with Zepole will create exciting new opportunities for our employees and clients," said Minkin. "Together, we will be able to offer a more comprehensive set of solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses today. We look forward to this new chapter and to driving success together."