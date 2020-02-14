IDEXX to close Waukehsa and Marshfield facilities

IDEXX Distribution Inc., a subsidiary of Westbrook, Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories Inc., informed state officials Friday that it plans to close its facilities in Waukesha and Marshfield.

The closure of the facilities will put 51 employees out of work, with 38 layoffs in Marshfield and 13 in Waukesha, the company said in its WARN notice to the state Department of Workforce Development. The employees are not represented by a union.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent and will occur between May 1, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021, the company said.

The laid off employees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other IDEXX locations, the company said, and will be offered relocation benefits if they accept a position at another location.

IDEXX provides diagnostic and information technology-based products and services for veterinarians. The company has more than 9,000 employees has customers in more than 175 countries. It has locations around the world, including a IDEXX Distribution operation in Eau Claire.

The company’s Waukesha facility is located at 360 Bluemound Road, Suite 100.