ICAP Development adds Alaily as partner

Has background developing retail real estate

By
Alex Zank
-
J.J. Alaily Milwaukee-based ICAP Development announced it has added J.J. Alaily as a partner. Alaily has a background in developing retail real estate projects in Wisconsin and Illinois. He created Form…

Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

