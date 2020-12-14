Notable Heroes in Health Care: Ian Martin

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

As an internationally recognized expert in emergency care services, Dr. Ian Martin, system chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin, has been at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 since the pandemic hit.

Martin’s expertise in infectious disease and emergency medicine makes him uniquely equipped to combat COVID-19. This spring, Martin helped lead MCW’s virtual Community Town Hall Series to help people stay safe and healthy and to answer their questions. With these and in news media appearances, Martin also provided expertise on how COVID-19 disproportionately impacts African Americans in Milwaukee.

Martin is professor with tenure of emergency medicine and internal medicine at MCW, and emergency physician-in-chief of the Froedtert & MCW Health Network.

He is also the immediate past president of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, the premier association representing emergency medicine researchers and educators.

This year he hosted SAEM’s virtual “COVID-19 Response: Lessons Learned from an Academic Health System in New York City,” where emergency medicine faculty members shared their experiences and lessons they learned as they battled the pandemic from the epicenter.

Martin is founder and past president of SAEM’s Global Emergency Medicine Academy.

Martin helps develop the next generation of emergency medicine physicians of color through his participation in the National Medical Association, the collective voice of African American physicians and the leading force for parity and justice in medicine and the elimination of disparities in health.

Finally, Dr. Martin was recently appointed to the City of Milwaukee Board of Health.