Hyundai dealership planned near I-41 in Menomonee Falls

By
Lauren Anderson
-

A new Hyundai auto dealership is being proposed for a vacant site near Woodman’s Food Market in Menomonee Falls. 

The 27,203-square-foot John Amato Hyundai dealership is planned for a Woodman’s-owned parcel off of Leon Road, according to plans submitted to the village. The site is just south of the roughly 240,000-square-foot Woodman’s grocery store at W124N8145 Hwy 145 and directly west of the 22,400-square-foot Aldi store at N80W12540 Leon Road. 

The new facility would consist of a showroom, offices and an area for vehicle servicing.

The dealership plans to employ as many as 40 employees, according to the plans.

Amato also operates a Hyundai dealership at 8301 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee. 

The applicant, JAMA Menomonee Falls, LLC, is seeking a conditional use permit and rezoning approval from the village. The plan commission will consider the proposal July 6. 

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display