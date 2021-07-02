Hyundai dealership planned near I-41 in Menomonee Falls

A new Hyundai auto dealership is being proposed for a vacant site near Woodman’s Food Market in Menomonee Falls.

The 27,203-square-foot John Amato Hyundai dealership is planned for a Woodman’s-owned parcel off of Leon Road, according to plans submitted to the village. The site is just south of the roughly 240,000-square-foot Woodman’s grocery store at W124N8145 Hwy 145 and directly west of the 22,400-square-foot Aldi store at N80W12540 Leon Road.

The new facility would consist of a showroom, offices and an area for vehicle servicing.

The dealership plans to employ as many as 40 employees, according to the plans.

Amato also operates a Hyundai dealership at 8301 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee.

The applicant, JAMA Menomonee Falls, LLC, is seeking a conditional use permit and rezoning approval from the village. The plan commission will consider the proposal July 6.