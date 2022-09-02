Howard Precision Metals acquired by Chicago company

Milwaukee-based Howard Precision Metals, Inc.
, one of the largest aluminum distributors in the Midwest, has been acquired by Chicago-based Ryerson Holding Corp.
Ryerson is a processor and distributor of industrial metals. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Howard has cultivated a strong brand and a reputation for creating excellent customer experiences," said Mike Burbach
, Ryerson's chief operating officer. "Its processing capabilities complement Ryerson's existing non-ferrous franchise, and we are excited to recognize these synergies as we welcome them to the Ryerson Family of Companies."
Howard Precision Metals specializes in value-added processing services including high-quality precision cut aluminum plate and saw cut extruded aluminum bar distribution. Milwaukee-based TKO Miller
advised Howard Precision Metals on its sale to Ryerson.
“Building on our legacy of over 90 years in the industry, Howard is excited for this opportunity to grow our brand and business with a company that shares our values and commitment to customers,” said Mark Howard, president of Howard Precision Metals. “We look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to our customers as a member of the Ryerson Family of Companies.”