How to build emotional loyalty in your customers

Trust The cornerstone of any strong, lasting relationship. When a customer trusts your brand it means they have confidence in your “reliability, honesty, and commitment to delivering value,” according to SCORE. However, trust can only be built over time through consistent product quality and customer service. Surprise and delight Keep the spark alive by reminding customers how much they mean to your brand. SCORE recommends adding a small “gift to an online order or revealing a secret discount at the checkout” to solidify positive brand association in the minds of your loyal customers. Personalized experiences No one customer is exactly the same in their backgrounds, preferences and purchase motivations. Demonstrate an understanding and appreciation for each customers’ uniqueness through small gestures like customized communication, birthday rewards or tailored recommendations, according to SCORE. Engagement Intentional, frequent communication underpins a loyal relationship. SCORE highlights that consumers today want to know that a brand is “not just some faceless corporation and there are actual people standing behind it.”

Customer loyalty is an invaluable way to measure the success of any business, especially in today’s world of endless choices. Not only do loyal customers drive revenue through repeat purchases, but they are also more likely to choose your product over that of your competitors – and, if you’re lucky, they’ll encourage their networks to do the same. A recent SCORE article encourages business owners to go a step further by building emotional loyalty, which it defines as a relationship that “goes far beyond mere transactions and points,” one based on “strong emotional connection and rooted in experiences, perceptions, and even memories.” Here are a few key ingredients to forming this bond: