How Donald Driver is partnering with the Marcus Performing Arts Center | Ep. 120

This week’s episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast features a conversation between Kendra Whitlock Ingram, the president and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center, and former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver, the Marcus Center’s first cultural ambassador. Their conversation took place at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, a BizTimes podcast partner. Kendra and Donald discuss how their partnership came about, efforts to help more people feel welcome at the Marcus Center, plans for performances adapted from Driver’s series of children’s books and much more.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.