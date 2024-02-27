How companies set their marketing up to fail

What is the sole purpose of marketing? Some would say it’s to improve brand awareness. Others would say its purpose is to get people interested in a company’s products and services. Many would agree its purpose is also to retain existing customers. While all answers are textbook correct, in application, the sole purpose of marketing is to drive sales. Because nothing, absolutely nothing, happens until a sale is made, as sales are the lifeblood of a company. So, how do companies set their marketing up to fail? By not having their marketing team regularly collaborate with their sales team.I’ve worked with organizations confessing that their marketing and sales teams operate on their own islands and rarely, if ever, collaborate on what they need from each other to succeed. When sales are down, one team blames the other; when sales are up, neither is shy about taking credit. But the problem extends far beyond the marketing and sales functions. In general, all departments – engineering, manufacturing, new product development, service, production and even technical support, etc. – should be regularly communicating with both sales and marketing. If a company identifies itself as a team, it must operate as one.Some internal marketing departments and agencies operate with the “we’ve got this” mindset, believing they, on their own, know how to build strong brand awareness and attract prospective customers. After all, salespeople are not marketing professionals, right? Let’s hold that thought for a moment… We do need to hand it to the “good” marketers – they are intelligent and creative, they know how to put together a winning strategy, and they stay current with the latest marketing trends and best practices. After all, marketing today is worlds apart from the olden days – you know, pre-2005. But marketing effectiveness is only as good as the input received from salespeople – the people directly responsible for bringing in new business. Marketing needs to listen.It’s not uncommon for salespeople to throw up their hands in frustration and create their own damn email campaigns, flyers, off-the-Epson-printer brochures, sales presentations, line cards, etc., because either marketing takes too long to get things done, or the work they produce is lacking. As you can imagine or may have even experienced, this creates an even larger issue – inconsistent marketing and messaging that confuse customers. If salespeople are spending time to produce their own marketing instead of finding new customers, the marketing department needs to reassess and re-evaluate its strategy. When sales and marketing work together as one unit, companies see substantial improvements in important performance metrics: Sales cycles are shorter, market-entry costs go down, and the cost of sales is lower. The fact is, if your sales and marketing teams aren’t communicating at least twice per month, your marketing is off course and not producing your desired ROI. If we can agree that the fundamental purpose of marketing is to drive sales, your marketing team absolutely must acquire insights and intelligence from your salespeople to help them produce the types of marketing materials and messages that will facilitate and support the sales process. Better yet, have people on your marketing team join in on sales calls to hear firsthand what prospective customers are saying – their pain points, objections, and why they are or are not interested in doing business with your company. Have your salespeople do sales meeting and sales call debriefs with marketing so that they have a deeper understanding of what’s been working and what’s been lacking. This insight will help your marketing team dial things in a bit tighter to improve marketing performance and metrics. You can also have marketing sit in on meetings with vendor partners, suppliers, etc., so they are aware of what is happening at the company, giving them marketing ideas they would not have thought of otherwise. And what about arranging customer visits to see your products at work in different applications and environments? Let your marketing team ask questions about how things are going with the company and what led them to their decision to buy from you versus from your competitors. Strongly consider opening up the doors of communication with other departments within your company. The more everyone knows about what everyone else is doing, the more your company will benefit.