Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Banking & Finance

How can buyers and sellers make a deal work?

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Last updated

In an ideal world, buying or selling a business would be easy. A business owner meets a willing buyer with plenty of money in the bank. Each proposes a price for the transaction. After a little bit of negotiation, they meet in the middle, shake hands, sign the paperwork and the deal is done. However,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.