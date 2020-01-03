Houston law firm to open downtown Milwaukee office in historic building

Houston-based Dunk Law Firm plans to open a downtown Milwaukee office in the historic Matthew Keenan House near Cathedral Square Park.

An affiliate of Dunk recently purchased the 160-year-old building, located at 777 N. Jefferson St., from Milwaukee developer J. Jeffers & Co. for roughly $1.43 million, according to state records.

In a statement, the personal injury and wrongful death firm said the 19,000-square-foot building will house its new Milwaukee location. It did not provide further details, such as when the office would open and how many employees would work there.

“The firm is excited to put down roots at this Milwaukee landmark and serve the good people of Wisconsin,” Dunk said in the statement.

According to a listing on LoopNet, the building has up to 11,600 square feet of office space available, primarily on the top two floors.

Kristian Sydow and Kelly Rodenkirk with Cushman & Wakefield | The Boerke Co. brokered the deal.

Dunk is located in Texas, but it has a Milwaukee connection. Founding attorney Orville Dunk earned a degree in business management from Cardinal Stritch University in 2000, according to the firm’s website.

Jeffers first acquired the building in 2016 from Selzer-Ornst Co. for $850,000.

The property is assessed at $862,100, according to city records.

The former mansion was built in 1860 for Matthew Keenan, a prominent businessman and civic leader, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.