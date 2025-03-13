House of RAD relocating to Miller Valley, tripling footprint

House of Resident Artist Doers (RAD) is moving from its location at 900 E. Keefe Ave. in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood to a space nearly three times as large in the former Brass Light Gallery warehouse at 324 N. 12th St. in the Menomonee Valley’s historic St. Paul Avenue Design District.

This move will be House of RAD’s fourth since its establishment in 2020, a result of its continued organic growth, according to founder Brandon Minga.

House of RAD’s 60 artists currently rent spaces in its 24,000-square-foot space on Keefe Avenue. Local, independent artists pay a membership fee and are given a space and a community to work with, said Minga.

Its new 67,000-square-foot space at 324 N. 12th St. will house 30-40 more artists and several more amenities like a gallery and added exhibition space. Artists will be able to use the new space for all art forms including painting, welding, sculpting, fabrics and more.

The company will use its new gallery and event space for classes, lectures, exhibitions and its annual “Feed Your Soul” event, which has previously been held outside of its building.

House of RAD and Milwaukee-based printing company Anchor Press, which currently operates out of the building on Keefe Avenue, will move out of their current space by the end of 2026. Both companies will be fully operational at the former Brass Light Gallery by the end of 2027, Minga said.

Before moving, the former Brass Light Gallery will undergo several updates including the construction of individual studios, Wi-Fi facilities, an update from steam to gas heating, and the addition of a water supply system.

House of RAD is currently seeking investors to help fund the $2.5 million project. Some funding has already been secured, Minga said.

The Brass Light Gallery will remain in its building adjacent to the warehouse on St. Paul Avenue.