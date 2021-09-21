Hotel planned for Ballpark Commons development in Franklin

A 98-room dual branded Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites hotel is planned in the Ballpark Commons development in Franklin.

The four-story, 55,100-square-foot building is planned for a 3.6-acre site at 6868 S. Ballpark Drive, along South 76th Street, just north of Loomis Road.

Ballpark Commons is the mixed-use development around The Rock Sports Complex at Loomis Road and South 76th Street. Roc Ventures, the owner of The Rock Sports Complex is the developer for Ballpark Commons, which includes Franklin Field (the 4,000-seat ballpark where the Milwaukee Milkmen and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball teams play) and residential development, office and retail space.

The hotel will have 47 conventional hotel rooms branded as Sleep Inn and 51 MainStay Suites rooms for extended stay. It will also have 111 surface parking spaces and a 600-square-foot concrete patio between the hotel building and South Ballpark Drive, according to plans submitted to the city for review.

According to a report on the project from the city, city development staff suggests the Roc Ventures build a sidewalk along South 76th Street so visitors to Ballpark Commons and The Rock Sports Complex can walk to and from the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel at 6901 S. 76th St.

Plans for the Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites hotel will be reviewed Thursday by the Franklin Plan Commission.