A home under construction on North Upper River Court in River Hills has been sold for $5 million, according to state records.

The 10,905-square-foot home is being built on a 4.4-acre site and will have 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, according to Zillow.

It was sold by James Aryeetey of River Hills to a San Ramon, California-based limited liability company that is affiliated with MAI Capital Management, according to state records.