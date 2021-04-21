Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee names new executive director

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee has named Francesca Mayca Wegner as its next executive director. Mayca Wegner was most recently senior director of development and communications for Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee and previously…

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee has named Francesca Mayca Wegner as its next executive director.Mayca Wegner was most recently senior director of development and communications for Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee and previously worked in various roles in Marquette University’s advancement department.HPGM is a nonprofit organization focused on increasing educational, career and leadership opportunities for Hispanics in Wisconsin. It offers student scholarships, leadership training, networking and an annual award recognition program.“We are confident that Francesca will lead us into a new era of building ever more equitable and powerful partnerships with visionary leaders and organizations around the region,” said HPGM board chairman Oscar Tovar, noting that the 20-year-old organization is in a time of “renewed energy and exciting changes.”Mayca Wegner succeeds interim executive director Kim Schultz , who led the organization since the departure of former executive director Griselda Aldrete in 2019. Schultz became director of corporate and foundation relations at Milwaukee School of Engineering in January.Mayca Wegner was selected from 23 candidates who applied for the position. She will start in her new role on April 26.“I have experienced first-hand the power of HPGM programming. I have connected with some of my most trusted mentors and friends through my involvement with HPGM as a college student and a professional,” Mayca Wegner said. “Mentoring and education have played an influential role in my life. I would not be where I am today without those special people and organizations who helped me learn important lessons, celebrated my successes alongside me and made me feel welcome. I am excited and proud to serve as the next executive director, standing on the shoulders of the remarkable leaders who came before me.”She also serves on the board of directors for the Washington County Humane Society, on the Marquette Hispanic-Serving Institution Advisory Committee and as a mentor in the Nativity Jesuit Academy Mentoring program.“Francesca demonstrates a depth of knowledge of nonprofit organizations and has outstanding leadership qualities,” Tovar said. “With her collective skills and commitment to education, professional development and extensive experience in forging partnerships, she has the proven passion for the HPGM vision and mission.”