Hispanic Collaborative’s mercadoMKE bridges digital divide for small businesses

By
Sophie Bolich
-
Monica Semington, owner of Monash Natural Blends, works with a client.
Monica Semington, owner of Monash Natural Blends, works with a client.
If you assume the COVID-19 pandemic was tough for every entrepreneur, Monica Semington is at least one business owner who proves that presumption wrong.  Even on a fuzzy Zoom interview, her face lights up when…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display