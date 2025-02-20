Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Herzing to add new cybersecurity and computer science programs to its curriculum

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Herzing’s Kenosha campus
Herzing University’s Kenosha campus
Learn more about:
Herzing UniversityDavid Steele

Milwaukee-based Herzing University is expanding its technology-focused programs with the addition of masters’ and bachelors’ degrees in computer science and cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity programs will be instructed at the bachelor’s, master’s, and post bachelor’s and master’s levels and will focus on addressing “global threats” like identity theft, phishing, and hacking. Computer science programs will be offered at the bachelor’s and master’s levels and will focus on artificial intelligence, software engineering, and data analytics, according to a press release.

Enrollment is currently open in all new courses and instruction will begin in May of this year.

- Advertisement -

“Herzing University is committed to meeting the workforce’s urgent need for those who can address the rising security demands and technological challenges of the digital economy,” said David Steele, chair of Herzing University’s cybersecurity department. “Emphasizing practical experience and cutting-edge skills, Herzing offers access to advanced tools, real-world internships, and AI-integrated curricula to ensure students are ready for today’s dynamic tech landscape.”

Herzing is a private, nonprofit university with 11 campuses across eight states.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.