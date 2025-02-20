Herzing to add new cybersecurity and computer science programs to its curriculum

Milwaukee-based Herzing University is expanding its technology-focused programs with the addition of masters’ and bachelors’ degrees in computer science and cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity programs will be instructed at the bachelor’s, master’s, and post bachelor’s and master’s levels and will focus on addressing “global threats” like identity theft, phishing, and hacking. Computer science programs will be offered at the bachelor’s and master’s levels and will focus on artificial intelligence, software engineering, and data analytics, according to a press release.

Enrollment is currently open in all new courses and instruction will begin in May of this year.

- Advertisement -

“Herzing University is committed to meeting the workforce’s urgent need for those who can address the rising security demands and technological challenges of the digital economy,” said David Steele, chair of Herzing University’s cybersecurity department. “Emphasizing practical experience and cutting-edge skills, Herzing offers access to advanced tools, real-world internships, and AI-integrated curricula to ensure students are ready for today’s dynamic tech landscape.”

Herzing is a private, nonprofit university with 11 campuses across eight states.