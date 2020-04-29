Hertz lays off 38 employees in Milwaukee

Wall Street Journal report says company is preparing for possible bankruptcy

Estero, Florida-based The Hertz Corp. notified state officials that it has laid off 38 employees at its facility at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

Today, a Wall Street Journal report says the rental-car company is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing.

“The rapid and drastic decline in travel volumes due to COVID-19, have caused car rental bookings to fall off dramatically, causing unforeseen business circumstances,” the company said in a letter to the state.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Mitchell International remains in operation, but passenger traffic has fallen dramatically, dipping 53% in March.

