Heritage Senior Living names new chief nursing officer

West Allis-based Heritage Senior Living
recently promoted Amanda Runnoe
as its chief nursing officer.
In her new position, Runnoe will lead the senior living provider in strategic planning, new advancements in residential services, oversight in new quality initiatives and expanding staff educational services.
“Amanda is a proven, hands-on, well-respected leader within our organization,” said Heritage Senior Living president Milo Pinkerton. “She brings an unmatched level of clinical knowledge while still understanding the bigger picture and never losing sight of our commitment to providing exceptional care to our communities and residents throughout Wisconsin.”
Since joining the organization as a resident health aide in 2011, Runnoe went on to serve as wellness director, director of quality, executive director and vice president of clinical quality services. In her past roles, Runnoe oversaw the day-to-day operations across all 15 Heritage Senior Living communities in Wisconsin that are home to more than 2,000 seniors.
“Amanda truly embodies the mission and vision of Heritage Senior Living, and we are excited she is receiving the professional recognition she so rightfully deserves and has earned,” said Tammy Schafer, chief operating officer of Heritage Senior Living. “Her career path here has given her incredible insight and knowledge into the health care system and the people we care for daily. Not only does she truly value all our residents, but she inspires our team to deliver the highest quality of care across our communities.”
Before joining Heritage Senior Living, Runnoe was a registered-nurse supervisor at Oakwood Billa in Altoona.
Additionally, Heritage Senior Living announced the promotion of Tammy Roth-Bottoni
to regional director of operations, where she will run multiple locations, providing operational support while also serving on Heritage Senior Living’s Corporate Support team managing special projects and initiatives.