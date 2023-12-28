Herb Kohl dies at 88

Herb Kohl, who represented Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate for 24 years and owned the Milwaukee Bucks for 29 years, died Wednesday at the age of 88.

Kohl worked in his family-owned Kohl’s Corp. grocery and department store business before being elected to four terms in the U.S. Senate, where he served from 1989 to 2013.

He founded the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation in 1990 to disburse grants to Wisconsin students, teachers and schools. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $18.5 million in grants and scholarships to more than 7,670 people.

In 1985, four years before taking office in the U.S. Senate, he bought the Milwaukee Bucks for $18 million from Jim Fitzgerald to keep the NBA franchise in the city. After 30 years, he sold the Bucks in 2014 for $550 million to New York-based billionaires Wesley Edens and Marc Lasry and made a $100 million contribution toward a new arena for the team, the largest single gift in Wisconsin at the time.

In 1995, he donated $25 million to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to construct what would become the Kohl Center, the home of UW’s men’s and women’s basketball teams and men’s hockey team.

Kohl was also one of 10 original investors in the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Bucks issued this statement about Kohl’s death: “Senator Kohl was a lifelong and proud Wisconsinite who cared deeply for his state and the city of Milwaukee. As the Bucks owner, he was steadfast in making sure the team remained in the city and his generosity led to the building of Fiserv Forum, which is on Herb Kohl Way. Even after selling the team, Senator Kohl loved the Bucks and was always seen in his team cap around town. The Senator leaves behind an unmatched legacy in philanthropy, often anonymously, and through his incredible Herb Kohl Foundation. His impact in sports, public service, and business will also always be remembered in our state. The Bucks express our deepest condolences to the Senator’s family and friends.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released this statement about Kohl:

“Herb Kohl was a true champion for Milwaukee County. Throughout his life and career in public service, philanthropy, and business, Herb Kohl worked to lift people up and move our community forward. Herb Kohl served the State of Wisconsin with honor in the United States Senate. He invested in educational initiatives to help Milwaukee’s young people succeed. He delivered prosperity and economic stability for so many workers and families. Herb loved our Milwaukee Bucks and made great strides to keep the team here for my kids and so many Milwaukee children to enjoy for years to come. After all, it’s only fitting that the Deer District is located along Herb Kohl Way. The list goes on, but I am simply grateful for Herb Kohl’s countless contributions in our community. My thoughts and condolences are with the Kohl family, his loved ones, and everyone Herb touched through his thoughtful compassion and generosity. Herb Kohl’s positive impact on Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin will be forever remembered in our hearts and minds, as we work to build upon his legacy and vision for a better, stronger and healthier world.”

Gov. Tony Evers released this statement about Kohl’s death:

“A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country. Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours. Kathy and I are devastated by the news of his passing. Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others. Wisconsin’s seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations. Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin, friends and colleagues of Sen. Kohl, and the many people whose lives he impacted—both near and far—in offering our sincerest condolences to the Kohl family and the Herb Kohl Foundation in mourning the loss of this Wisconsin giant.”