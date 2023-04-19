Hendricks buys Delafield retail buildings for $17.3 million

By
-
Image from Google.

Hendricks Commercial Properties has purchased two retail buildings within the Nagawaukee Center retail complex in Delafield for about $17.3 million

The Beloit-based company, co-founded by billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks, acquired the 6.7-acre site at 3200 Golf Road from a limited liability company affiliated with Wauwatosa-based development firm Wangard Partners.

Located off the Interstate 94 and Highway 83 interchange, the two buildings are located along the south side of Golf Road. One of the buildings includes a Best Buy store and a Sherwin Williams paint store. The tenants in the other building include Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, The Chocolate Factory, Qdoba, ForwardDental and Penzeys Spices

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for Hendricks Commercial Properties, LLC, about the company’s plans for the property were not immediately successful on Wednesday morning.

One of the Nagawaukee Center buildings at 3200 Golf Road in Delafield acquired by Hendricks Commercial Properties. (Courtesy of Loopnet.com)
Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display