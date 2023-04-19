Hendricks buys Delafield retail buildings for $17.3 million

Hendricks Commercial Properties has purchased two retail buildings within the Nagawaukee Center retail complex in Delafield for about $17.3 million

The Beloit-based company, co-founded by billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks, acquired the 6.7-acre site at 3200 Golf Road from a limited liability company affiliated with Wauwatosa-based development firm Wangard Partners.

Located off the Interstate 94 and Highway 83 interchange, the two buildings are located along the south side of Golf Road. One of the buildings includes a Best Buy store and a Sherwin Williams paint store. The tenants in the other building include Panera Bread, Noodles & Company, The Chocolate Factory, Qdoba, ForwardDental and Penzeys Spices

Attempts to reach a spokesperson for Hendricks Commercial Properties, LLC, about the company’s plans for the property were not immediately successful on Wednesday morning.