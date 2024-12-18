Heart of Canal Street campaign raises nearly $665,000 for 30 nonprofits

Heart of Canal Street, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity event, awarded donations to 30 nonprofits in honor of its 30th anniversary on Tuesday.

This year’s Heart of Canal Street campaign raised $664,942 to be split evenly among the selected organizations. Each of the 30 nonprofits, which all provide programming for children, received $22,164 donations.

Since 1994, Heart of Canal Street has raised more than $21.4 million to support more than 350 organizations. In Heart of Canal Street’s early days, “a handful of charities split just more than $100,000,” according to Potawatomi’s news release.

The 30 nonprofit organizations selected this year include:

BeLEAF Survivors

PEARLS for Teen Girls

Francis Children’s Center

Sunset Playhouse

TRUE Skool

Courage MKE

Belle City Guardians of the Children

Milwaukee Jazz Institute

SHARP Literacy

Museum of Wisconsin Art

Digital Bridge

Hope Street

Charles Youth and Family Services

South Shore Yacht Club Junior Sailing Foundation

COA Youth & Family Centers

Chix 4 a Cause

Life Navigators

Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin

Kettle Moraine YMCA

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

Hebron Housing Services

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

Wellpoint Care Network

ARCh (Association for the Rights of Citizens with handicaps)

Adoption Choice, Inc.

Civic Music MKE

Helping Hands Heeling Hooves

Best Buddies

“It is so rewarding to be able to help worthwhile children’s charities in southeast Wisconsin through 30 years of Heart of Canal Street,” said Dominic Ortiz, Potawatomi chief executive officer and general manager. “Thank you for all the work you do in our communities and congratulations to this year’s award winners.”

