Heart of Canal Street campaign raises nearly $665,000 for 30 nonprofits

Heart of Canal Street, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s signature charity event, awarded donations to 30 nonprofits in honor of its 30th anniversary on Tuesday.
This year’s Heart of Canal Street campaign raised $664,942 to be split evenly among the selected organizations. Each of the 30 nonprofits, which all provide programming for children, received $22,164 donations.
Since 1994, Heart of Canal Street has raised more than $21.4 million to support more than 350 organizations. In Heart of Canal Street’s early days, “a handful of charities split just more than $100,000,” according to Potawatomi’s news release.
The 30 nonprofit organizations selected this year include:
- BeLEAF Survivors
- PEARLS for Teen Girls
- Francis Children’s Center
- Sunset Playhouse
- TRUE Skool
- Courage MKE
- Belle City Guardians of the Children
- Milwaukee Jazz Institute
- SHARP Literacy
- Museum of Wisconsin Art
- Digital Bridge
- Hope Street
- Charles Youth and Family Services
- South Shore Yacht Club Junior Sailing Foundation
- COA Youth & Family Centers
- Chix 4 a Cause
- Life Navigators
- Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin
- Kettle Moraine YMCA
- Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
- Hebron Housing Services
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
- Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers
- Wellpoint Care Network
- ARCh (Association for the Rights of Citizens with handicaps)
- Adoption Choice, Inc.
- Civic Music MKE
- Helping Hands Heeling Hooves
- Best Buddies
“It is so rewarding to be able to help worthwhile children’s charities in southeast Wisconsin through 30 years of Heart of Canal Street,” said Dominic Ortiz, Potawatomi chief executive officer and general manager. “Thank you for all the work you do in our communities and congratulations to this year’s award winners.”
