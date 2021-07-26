Having tough conversations and tracking D&I progress in metro Milwaukee│Ep. 78

Beth Ridley and Lauren Anderson join Arthur Thomas to talk about diversity and inclusion coverage from the July 19 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Beth works as a consultant helping companies with D&I issues. For the issue, she wrote a column highlighting how she is focusing on having tough conversations when the opportunity arises. She also discussed how these conversations can help companies foster a more inclusive culture. Lauren, an associate editor at BizTimes, discussed some of her coverage from the issue, including a story that takes stock of how well companies are doing on their D&I commitments made in the summer of 2020.

The D&I coverage in the July 19 issue is part of BizTimes’ Business Cares series and was supported by the 45 companies represented on the cover of the print edition. More information about the Business Cares series, including additional coverage, is available here.

