Hartland housing development scaled back

Milwaukee-based Three Leaf Partners and Mandel Group have scaled back a housing project in Hartland that would redevelop an old quarry site.
The multi-family project would bring 267 housing units to the site, but the plan first appeared before the village in February as a 448-unit development. The commission approved the conceptual plan for the site, but had some concerns about traffic and density.
"I am not very excited about it," said Village Trustee Ann Wallschlager. "I think it would be too many people in that area on that little side road."
Three Leaf Partners, which was founded by Milwaukee Bucks player Pat Connaughton, did not respond to a request for comment on why the project was scaled back.
The latest project plans call for 10 "stacked flat" apartment buildings with direct entry; each of these buildings will have 24 units. The plan also shows three townhome buildings with nine units each; these are intended to be owner-occupied.
The site, located at 700 W. Capitol Dr., is currently occupied by a trucking company.
"The site is characterized by a rolling topography including dramatic peaks and valleys resulting from the previous quarry operation," developer documents say.
Documents submitted to the city in February say it will cost around $7.2 million to get the 45-acre site ready for development including bringing utilities to the area and adding between 15 and 20 feet of fill.
The development will include a clubhouse with a leasing office, fitness center, pool and grill area, along with a trail system throughout the property.
There will be 661 parking spots included in the project, which is about 2.4 stalls per unit. In February, when the larger project only had about 1.6 stalls per unit, members of the Plan Commission suggested the developers increase the amount of parking, meeting minutes show.
Developers say that this project fits within the village's comprehensive plan, which calls for higher density development at this site.