Hartland-based Transcendent acquired by Miami-based IT company

Hartland-based Transcendent, an IT solutions provider, has been acquired by Miami-based Airiam, a newly formed managed IT and digital transformation company with a focus on cybersecurity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Airiam recently…

Hartland-based Hartland-based Transcendent, an IT solutions provider, has been acquired by Miami-based Airiam, a newly formed managed IT and digital transformation company with a focus on cybersecurity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Airiam recently formed as an IT managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP). Its core focus is serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with outsourced or co-managed IT, digital transformation, and cybersecurity by combining the services and strengths of its other recently acquired companies along with Transcendent. The company now has a total of 109 employees. “We are thrilled to bring Transcendent’s flexible suite of IT and cloud-based solutions to the Airiam organization,” said Ohad Jehassi , chief executive officer at Airiam. “Airiam is pioneering an approach to enterprise products that scale the IT and cybersecurity needs of SMEs, and we will soon be announcing a unique offering to the SME market.” Jehassi said there is confusion about the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in the cybersecurity market. These firms are more exposed to risk yet have fewer resources available to manage it. Transcendent is now a part of the Airiam brand. The company brings along several clients in health care, manufacturing, legal, professional services and government.