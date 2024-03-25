Hartland-based plumbing and HVAC company buys Milwaukee-based electrical system installation company

Hartland-based Austin Plumbing, Heating & Air, announced that it has acquired Milwaukee-based electrical system installation company Integrated Building Systems LLC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Integrated Building Systems, Austin now provides electrical services to its customers, effective immediately, according to owner and third-generation contractor Eric Smith.

Austin Plumbing, Heating & Air is a family-owned company that has been in business for more than 80 years providing plumbing and HVAC repairs and services in Waukesha and Washington County.

Austin has previously acquired several other brands, including The Smell Good Plumbers, Polar Express Heating & Air, Luke N. Reuter Co. Inc, and Haselow Plumbing & Heating. The lattermost, founded in 1929 and absorbed–but not dissolved–in 2009, continues to serve as the oldest trade company under the Austin umbrella.

Integrated Building Systems was founded in 2009. Its founder and managing member, Darren Kalal, oversaw both residential and commercial electrical projects in the southeast Wisconsin region. Now, Smith has appointed Kalal to oversee Austin’s electrical operations and its HVAC operations.

“Less than minutes into my first meeting with Darren, I knew he was the real McCoy,” Smith said. “We both felt the need to grow but wanted nothing of the idea of selling out to investors or private equity firms.”

Kalal has an intact team of tenured electricians and more than 30 years of experience.

“It was a partnership made in heaven,” said Smith. “I’m so proud of team Austin. I look forward to what the future holds.”