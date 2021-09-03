Harleys head to Milwaukee for ‘Hometown Rally’

Dozens of Harley-Davidson models were on display at the motorcycle maker’s West Canal Street museum campus Thursday as the company kicked off day one of its first-ever “Hometown Rally.”

The Labor Day weekend event will celebrate Milwaukee’s moto-culture with several events taking place through Sept. 5 including demo rides, stunt exhibitions, dyno drags, free live music and food and beverage trucks.

The Hometown Rally is centered at the 20-acre Harley-Davidson Museum campus where the manufacturer has several new models stationed for test rides like the Sportster S model and the Pan America touring motorcycle.

The celebration also extends to six surrounding dealerships including House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield and Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson in Theinsville who have their own activities planned.

Harley is marketing the event nationwide and has even provided a list of scenic routes that riders can take on their way to or through Milwaukee.

Click here for more Hometown Rally information.