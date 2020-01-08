Halsey to headline Summerfest

Pop artist Halsey will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest on July 3.

Halsey will make the stop in Milwaukee this summer as part of the North America leg of her world tour. She will be joined by supporting acts CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo. Halsey last played Summerfest in 2018 as a co-headliner with rapper Logic.

It’s the third headliner announced so far for the 2020 festival. Justin Bieber is set to perform on opening day, June 24. Ozzy Osbourne and special guest Marilyn Manson are scheduled for the July 1 headliner slot.

The festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

Work is currently underway on phase 2 of the $53 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater revamp project at Henry Maier Festival Park. The project includes adding new new concourses, restrooms, seats, additional hospitality areas and more food and beverage operations.

Phase 1, which was completed in time for last year’s festival, included raising a portion of the roof and rebuilding the backstage area.