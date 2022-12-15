Guardian Pharmacy of Wisconsin moves HQ to larger West Allis location

has moved its headquarters to 11420 Theodore Trecker Way in West Allis. The 25,000-square-foot space is nearly double the size of the company’s former West Allis and Menomonee Falls locations combined, which Guardian says will enable it to better serve its rapidly growing customer base as well as house all 110 of its greater Milwaukee employees and resources under one roof, company officials said. Guardian Pharmacy of Wisconsin serves residents in long-term care, including assisted living, skilled nursing, independent living, behavioral health communities, adult family homes and group homes as well as individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The company is a member of, one of the nation’s largest long term care pharmacy companies with 40 locations serving 30 states. The move of Guardian Pharmacy of Wisconsin’s headquarters to a new, more centralized locations has resulted in the closure of its former locations at 10233 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and N85 W15882 Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls, but should allow the company, which serves people in Wisconsin and northern Illinois, to increase customer capacity by more than 50%, a press release states. The company says it also hopes to hire additional staff as part of the move. “With the (Greenfield Avenue) and Menomonee Falls pharmacies within 30 miles of each other, we were searching for a strategic location that brought our teammates together and boosted our ability to serve our customers,” said Mike Flint, a registered pharmacist, and the president of Guardian Pharmacy of Wisconsin. “Our new headquarters meets all of our criteria and will offer a space that reflects and reinforces our commitment to our workforce and the continuing growth of our client base.”