Guardian Pharmacy of Wisconsin moves HQ to larger West Allis location

By
-
11420 Theodore Trecker Way, West Allis (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)

Guardian Pharmacy of Wisconsin has moved its headquarters to 11420 Theodore Trecker Way in West Allis. The 25,000-square-foot space is nearly double the size of the company’s former West Allis and Menomonee Falls locations combined, which Guardian says will enable it to better serve its rapidly growing customer base as well as house all 110

Cara Spoto
