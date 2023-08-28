Growing amidst constant change will be theme of Next Generation Manufacturing Summit

Growing amidst constant change will be the theme of the 2023 edition of BizTimes Media’s annual Next Generation Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 5.

With change swirling throughout today’s economy, supply chains, the workforce and technology, the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit will provide insight and strategies for how manufacturers can manage those changes and grow their business.

The Next Generation Manufacturing Summit will be a half-day program with exhibitors, seminars, breakout sessions and a panel of local manufacturing leaders discussing trends and best practices. Following the program, there will be a networking reception with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

The panelists will include:

Breakout session topics will include: How to Onboard Star Employees and Navigating the Future: AI and Automation in Manufacturing.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Click here to register.

The Next Generation Manufacturing Summit is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP) and BMO.