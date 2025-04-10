Log In
Real Estate

Construction could start this year on 273-unit Greenfield apartment complex

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering of The Signature from City of Greenfield
Cobalt PartnersJoseph Property DevelopmentScott Yauck

Plans for an apartment complex with 273 units is advancing in Greenfield with the project’s development team securing preliminary approval Tuesday night. Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners  and Joseph Property Development have teamed up to develop a vacant 26-acre site along 92nd Street, just north of I-894, in Greenfield. The duo purchased the site in 2022 and

