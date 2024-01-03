Loomis Crossing welcomes first residents, city and developer enter new agreement

By
-
The completed apartment building at Loomis Crossing. Image from Cobalt Partners

Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners is welcoming tenants to its first apartment building at its Loomis Crossing development in Greenfield, but in order to keep development at the 38-acre site going amid ballooning development costs, Cobalt and the city have entered into a new development agreement. Several years in the making, the Loomis Crossing development is slated

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
