Cooper’s Hawk and Chipotle restaurants planned at 84South

Two restaurants, Cooper's Hawk and Chipotle Mexican Grill, are planned at thedevelopment in Greenfield, at a site northwest of the intersection of South 84th Street and West Layton Avenue, wherehad planned a development with two restaurants, but later dropped those plans. 84South is the 54-acre mixed-use development byalong the south side of I-894, north of Layton Avenue between 84th Street and 92nd Street. Cooper's Hawk is a chain of wine-themed restaurants based in Downers Grove, Illinois with 54 locations in the U.S., but only two in Wisconsin located at Brookfield Square in Brookfield and in Middleton. The Cooper's Hawk location planned at 84South would be a 10,700-square-foot building at 8415 Sura Lane. The restaurant would have 150 employees and is expected to serve 4,000 to 5,000 guests a week, according to city documents. The Chipotle Mexican Grill planned at 84South would be a 2,400-square-foot building at 8515 Sura Lane, just east of the Outback Steakhouse at 8625 Sura Lane. The restaurants are planned for a vacant site at the southwest corner of 84South, where Lowlands Group had planned to build The Lokal, a development with two restaurants, Cafe Hollander and The Feisty Loon, plus a central outdoor event space with a patio, outdoor restaurant seating, a water feature and a bar. But earlier this year Lowlands Group announced it had dropped those plans because rising construction costs and higher interests rates had made the project not feasible. Plans for the Cooper's Hawk and Chipotle restaurants at 84South will be reviewed by the Greenfield Plan Commission on Tuesday, June 11. [caption id="attachment_591596" align="aligncenter" width="1000"]Aerial photo of the 84South development.[/caption]