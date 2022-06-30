Greendale-based The Kinetic Co. acquired by Las Vegas-based company

By
Ashley Smart
-
Cash Masters, president of the Kinetic Co.
Greendale-based The Kinetic Co., Inc. has been acquired by Live Ventures Inc., a Las Vegas-based diversified holding company. The Kinetic Co. is a manufacturer of more than 90 types of industrial knives and hardened wear…

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

