Green Bay-based material handling company expands into southeastern Wisconsin

By
-
Conger Industries recently opened its fourth location at 3046 Helsan Drive in Richfield. Photo credit: Conger Industries

Conger Industries Inc., a material handling dealership based in Green Bay, has expanded into southeastern Wisconsin, with a new location in Richfield. The 16,200-square-foot facility recently opened 3046 Helsan Drive, according to a news release. With three existing locations in Green Bay, Neenah and Wausau, Conger Industries is now looking to strengthen its presence in

Maredithe Meyer
