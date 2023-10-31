Green Bay-based material handling company expands into southeastern Wisconsin

Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

, a material handling dealership based in Green Bay, has expanded into southeastern Wisconsin, with a new location in Richfield. The 16,200-square-foot facility recently opened 3046 Helsan Drive, according to a news release. With three existing locations in Green Bay, Neenah and Wausau, Conger Industries is now looking to strengthen its presence in another part of the state. "We realized there was a huge opportunity to serve the material handling needs of businesses in southern Wisconsin. We’re excited to have a new presence in Richfield, which will better enable us to offer our unique, partnership-based solutions to those businesses," said Anika Conger-Capelle, president and third-generation owner of Conger Industries.the company provides end-to-end material handling services, including industrial equipment sales, service, parts, rentals and warehousing solutions to businesses throughout Wisconsin and upper Michigan. At its new Richfield facility, customers can purchase or lease equipment from the CLARK material handling line, in addition to brands offered at other Conger locations, including