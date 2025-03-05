Greater Milwaukee Foundation to distribute $3 million in grants through partnership with Otto Bremer Trust

St. Paul-based Otto Bremer Trust
has selected the Greater Milwaukee Foundation
for the second year in a row as a philanthropic partner to distribute $3 million to local nonprofits.
The GMF will serve as an intermediary to distribute grants from Otto Bremer Trust’s Community Responsive Fund. These grants, which will be up to $75,000 each, will be awarded to organizations that address “immediate challenges and opportunities in the community,” according to a Wednesday news release.
Priority areas for the funding include support for:
- Improving literacy
- Access to health care for children
- Access to mental health care for children ages 5 to 15
- Delivery of mental health care for children ages 5 to 15
- Capital projects for hospitals and clinics
The GMF will help ensure that the OBT’s grant funds are deployed to local organizations that are providing “effective services and programs” while creating a positive impact in the region, according to a news release.
“It is an honor to be chosen again to work with Otto Bremer Trust on its Community Responsive Fund,” said Janel Hines
, vice president of community impact for the GMF. “We know first-hand the impact this investment will have on our region and our residents. This significant support will uplift nonprofits committed to improving people’s quality of life. Our work together brings us closer to a Milwaukee for all.”
The online application for these grants, located in the GMF’s grants portal, will open to organizations on March 17 and will close April 4. To be eligible for the OBT funds, organizations need to have maintained a 501(c)(3) status for the past five years, have actual expenses of at least $2 million in their last fiscal year, as well as meet other criteria.
“The Otto Bremer Trust is proud to work with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation to administer and distribute grant funds in Wisconsin,” said Frank Miley
, co-chief executive officer and trustee of OBT. “The trust’s mission has always been to fund organizations and programs that effectively address challenges and opportunities in their local communities. What better way to have a deeper understanding of where those challenges are than to work with an organization like the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, which is fully integrated into the communities and regions we serve. We look forward to working together to increase our impact.”