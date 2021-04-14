Granville Connection approved for $250,000 grant

The Milwaukee Common Council approved $250,000 in funding for the Granville Connection, a proposed hub of restaurants and small businesses near Milwaukee’s former Northridge Mall.

The Granville Connection, slated to open in fall, is modeled after the Sherman Phoenix and the Grow DeSoto Market Place in Texas.

The incubator will offer 22,000 square-feet of space for up to 45 retail and food service entrepreneurs as well as a venue for weekend music performance. The Granville Connection is located in the former Joann Fabrics store at 8633 W. Brown Deer Road.

The community development investment grant, which is funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, will serve as a catalyst to “help push The Granville Connection across the finish line,” said Alderwoman Chantia Lewis.

“I believe this unique collaboration will help bring opportunity for equity and community building … and I couldn’t be more excited as we build on this momentum,” Lewis said in a statement.