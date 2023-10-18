Grand Geneva building employee residential facility

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva has begun construction to build an employee residential facility.
The facility will feature a collection of 4-bedroom units and will be able accommodate up to 172 employees. Each unit will have its own living space with kitchen, living area and full dressing and restroom facilities.
Shared living spaces include a community room featuring a large kitchen with island, community table, lounge area with multiple TVs and game tables, plus a full laundry area, fitness studio, outdoor patio area with grills, and a recreation area.
Grand Geneva says the facility will offer “a convenient and comfortable solution” for its employees, including international students on J1 internships or work and travel visas, university interns, managers in training, and employees relocating to the area while in transition.
“Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is dedicated to providing exceptional support and resources to its team members, ensuring they can thrive both personally and professionally,” said Skip Harless, managing director of Grand Geneva.