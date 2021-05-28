GRAEF adds Johnson Controls exec Grady Crosby to its board

Milwaukee-based engineering, planning and design firm GRAEF-USA, Inc.
announced this week that it has added Grady Crosby
, vice president of public affairs and chief diversity officer for Johnson Controls
, to its board of directors.At Johnson Controls, Crosby is responsible for setting the strategic direction for corporate affairs and diversity and inclusion for the company and its foundation.“We are very happy to have Grady join our team as a board advisor,” said John Kissinger, GRAEF president and CEO. “Grady brings a unique lens to our board, not only with his history in construction law, but his broad experience in community and government relations, sustainability, and philanthropy. He will help anchor our board as we plan for the future.”The board of directors represents the interests of GRAEF’s shareholders and provides guidance to the management team. It is comprised of seven voting and three non-voting members.Crosby assumed the board advisor role after the position was left vacant by Bob Agnew, who retired at the end of 2020. Agnew served as a board advisor for over 20 years.“I am honored to join the GRAEF team as a board advisor,” Crosby said. “GRAEF is a forward-thinking company and consistently demonstrates their reinvestment in the community. I am excited about the vision of GRAEF and where they are headed into the future.”Crosby also serves on several prominent non-profit boards, including Executive Diversity Council for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Froedtert Health, International African American Museum, U.N. Global Compact Network USA, VISIT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Center District, and Wisconsin Policy Forum. He is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council.He received a juris doctor degree from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1991 and a bachelor of arts degree from Howard University in 1988.