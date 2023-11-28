Government recovers more than $1.2 million for construction workers who built Oconomowoc housing project

By
-
Hackney House Apartments, a 302-unit apartment development at the Pabst Farms development in Oconomowoc.

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has found that 21 construction companies that helped complete the Hackney House Apartments housing development in Oconomowoc violated labor laws, according to a Monday announcement. The Department of Labor was able to recover more than $1.2 million in overtime wages for the construction workers who built the development, which

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
